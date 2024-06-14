Postal department releases special cover on Film Heritage Foundation

Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) The postal department on Friday released a special cover in recognition of the Film Heritage Foundation's (FHF) work in the presence of renowned poet and lyricist Gulzar and noted film director Shyam Benegal here.

Kishan Kumar Sharma, chief postmaster general of the postal department's Maharashtra circle; Amitabh Singh, postmaster general of Mumbai and other dignitaries were present for the function held at the General Post Office (GPO) in the city, to release the special cover in recognition of FHF's relentless efforts to preserve, restore and celebrate India's unique and diverse film heritage.

The special cover is a foiled and embossed cover with a Rs 5 stamp that has an illustration depicting Film Heritage Foundation Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur and the Film Heritage Foundation conservators rescuing celluloid films in danger of being lost forever.

The limited edition of the special cover will be available at the Philately Bureau of the General Post Office (GPO) in Mumbai.

FHF is a non-profit organisation based in Mumbai set up in 2014 and it is dedicated to supporting the conservation, preservation, and restoration of the moving image and to developing interdisciplinary programmes to create awareness about the language of cinema, as per the release of FHF.

A member of the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) since 2015, FHF is the only non-governmental organisation in the country working in the field of film preservation, the release said. PTI KK NP