Postal department selling national flags to boost Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Lucknow: The postal department has started selling national flags at all post offices in Uttar Pradesh to help promote the 'Har-Ghar Tiranga' campaign 2.0 under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav being held to mark 75 years of Independence.

"The Tricolour is the identity of every Indian and the campaign to hoist the flag through the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan that began last year continues this year through Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan 2.0," Postmaster General, Lucknow (HQ) region, Vivek Kumar Daksh, said.

"To make it a success, we have started selling national flags at post offices to motivate people to participate in the government's Har-Ghar Tiranga campaign," he added.

The department on August 1 started selling national flags -- measuring 20 inches by 30 inches -- priced at Rs 25 each.

"We have received positive responses from the public and have seen a rise in demand for flags. We are making all efforts to ensure their availability at every post office, including those located in rural pockets," said the officer.

One can also order the national flag online on the postal department portal and get them delivered at home. The officer said one can order a maximum of five flags online and receive them with no extra delivery charges.

Programmes to make people aware of the initiative are also being organised by the postal department at the General Post Officer, Lucknow, and other post offices.

The postal department sold 13 lakh national flags in Uttar Pradesh last year during the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the officer added.