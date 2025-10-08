Postal employee arrested for misappropriation of funds in Jharkhand

Chaibasa, Oct 8 (PTI) A Postal Department employee was arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district for alleged misappropriation of funds, police said on Wednesday.

The deputy postmaster of Gua post office, Vikash Chandra Kuila (46), was arrested for fraudulently withdrawing around Rs 50 lakh from various savings accounts and losing the money in online gaming, betting and gambling, they said.

Describing Kurila as a habituated gambler, SDPO (Kiriburu) Ajay Kerketta said a case was registered in July based on the statement of the postal superintendent of Jagannathpur sub-division Suman Kumar Samanta.

A police team was formed, considering the severity of the case, he said.

During the investigation, it was found that a substantial amount was transferred between the postal accounts and Kuila's personal account over two years, from February 2023, he added.

Kulia was nabbed on Tuesday from near his residence after he remained on the run for a long time, the SDPO said. PTI BS SOM