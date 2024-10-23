Posted in the morning, home minister Shah got my resident permit extended by evening: Taslima

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Expressing gratitude to Home Minister Amit Shah for approving the extension of her residence permit in India, Bangladeshi writer and rights activist Taslima Nasreen Wednesday said, "On Monday morning, I posted on social media and by the evening, I got the permit." Nasreen, who said she felt relieved at the extension of the permit, told PTI in an interview that she was quite worried about it for the last three months.

Advertisment

"But a post on X helped me and Amit Shah ji granted me the permit the same day. I have also thanked him on X. On Monday morning, I posted and by the evening I was granted the permit," said the 62-year-old author.

Nasreen has been living in India since 2004 (except from 2008 to 2010) after being expelled from Bangladesh in 1994 and her permit to stay in India expired in July.

After her post, the Indian government informed her on Monday that her residence permit would be extended for another year.

Advertisment

"It had been three months since my visa expired. I was so worried that it got delayed. I thought the government did not want to extend my visa. I was wondering where I would go and where I would stay now," she said.

"My last option was to request the home minister directly and ask whether I would be allowed to stay further." Nasreen said from 2004 to 2008, her visa was extended for six months every time but since then it has been renewed for one year.

The feminist writer, who is known for her writing against Islamic fundamentalism, said her residence permit gets extended automatically after applying but for the first time it took three months and this gave her sleepless nights.

Advertisment

"I then spoke to officials in the home ministry. Someone asked me to write an email, which I did two months ago but there was no response. I also asked many of my friends in the media but there was no response." ''Islamic fundamentalists and leftists have always accused me of being a BJP supporter but in reality I don't know anyone in the government. I was feeling very helpless and vulnerable and had no one to support me. There was no ground beneath my feet. Then I thought of a post on X addressing the home minister," she said.

Nasreen, however, said Facebook had memorialised her account (what is done after death) and despite repeated efforts, it has not been restored.

"Facebook has memorialised my account. Some jihadis got my fake death certificate made, which they have done earlier as well. They sent it to Facebook, which memorialised my account. This is very unfortunate and not right," claimed the "Lajja" fame author.

Advertisment

"I have been messaging Facebook since Monday that I am alive but there is no response. I am asking it to restore my account but there is no response. Facebook and jihadis are celebrating my fake death," she said. PTI MJ ZMN