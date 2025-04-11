Poster against Digvijaya for opposing Waqf Act: MP Cong seeks police action

Indore, Apr 11 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Friday urged police to take action against those who had put up a poster targeting Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh in connection with the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The poster, which mentions 'Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Indore Mahanagar' at the bottom, has objectionable terms for Singh for his opposition to the legislation.

"I have lodged a complaint at Chhatripura police station against this poster put up at Mhow Naka Chauraha. The police should take strict action against those who put up such objectionable posters against Digvijaya Singh," said city Congress president Surjeet Singh Chaddha.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha city unit president Saugat Mishra, however, said there is anger among the people and party workers on the stand of the Congress and its leaders like Singh on a "historic law" like the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025.

These leaders never talk about national interest, he claimed.