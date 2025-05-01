Poster outside BJP's Lucknow office takes apparent dig at Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Apr 30 (PTI) A poster was placed outside the state BJP office here on Vidhan Sabha marg, apparently attacking Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, claiming that he is with "traitors".

The poster, put up on Wednesday, shows Lucknow University professor Madri Kakoti and Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore on one side while it shows Yadav's backside with a red cap on his head.

"Ye andar ke baat hai, wo desh drohiyon ke saath hai (This is an inside thing, he is with traitors)," reads the poster, apparently showing Yadav's support to the two women for their controversial remarks after the Pahalgam attack.

While an FIR has already been registered against Rathore in Lucknow and Ghaziabad for posting alleged objectionable content on social media after the terror attack, Kakoti has also been booked for her comments on social media.

It was alleged that Kakoti's posts were intended to incite riots in India over the usage of terms such as "Saffron Terrorists." The BJP poster put up by Shamsi Azad, state executive member of BJP's minority cell, also shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath.

Under their pictures, it is written: "Desh Nahi Jhukne denge (we will not let the country kneel down)." It adds, "Remember Surgical strikes, we entered and killed and we will do it again." Samajwadi Party condemned the poster, saying that the party only believes in the vitiating atmosphere of the country.

"There is freedom for BJP workers to do whatever they want. People of the state and country know that the BJP is dividing the society for political gains. Our party is with the government for any action it takes against terrorists," SP spokesperson Sharvendra Bikram Singh said.