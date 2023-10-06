Poster row in Rajasthan: Farmer says BJP misused his picture

Jaisalmer/Jaipur, Oct 6 (PTI) A controversy erupted on Friday over a BJP poster claiming that thousands of Rajasthan farmers lost their land for defaulting on loans. A farmer whose picture appears in it said the party misused his photo.

The son of the farmer said neither has his family's land been auctioned nor does it have a debt.

Hitting out at the BJP over the issue, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it has been exposed.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP.

The BJP has released the poster as part of its poll campaign 'Nahi Sahega Rajasthan'. The poster, which shows the photo of a farmer and claims that the land of more than 19,000 farmers in Rajasthan was auctioned after they failed to repay their bank loans, has been plastered in several parts of the state.

Madhuram Jaipal (70) of Jaisalmer said the BJP has misused his picture in the poster.

He said he has asked the local BJP leaders to remove the photo, otherwise he will take legal action.

Jaipal's son Jugtaram said, "We request the BJP to remove my father's photo from the poster. People are making adverse comments on social media. Neither was our land auctioned nor do we have a debt. We are sitting in our farm." In Jaipur, Gehlot said the BJP wants to win the elections by telling lies.

"I have heard that the farmer has given them a befitting reply. He (farmer) said he will file a case as he was defamed," the chief minister said, adding the BJP has been exposed.