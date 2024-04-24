Poster supporting Robert Vadra surface in Amethi

Amethi (UP), Apr 24 (PTI) As suspense continues on whether Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would fight the Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, posters supporting his brother-in-law Robert Vadra's candidature have surfaced in the constituency that was once regarded as a Gandhi family bastion.

Advertisment

On Tuesday night, posters in support of Vadra, the husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, were seen at many places, including the Amethi Congress office, with the slogan "Amethi Ki Janata Kare Pukar, Robert Vadra Abki Baar".

Roughly translated, it says the people of Amethi want Robert Vadra this time.

While the local unit of the Congress blamed its opponents for putting up the posters to create confusion, the district administration has started removing them.

Advertisment

Congress is yet to declare its candidate for the Amethi seat and there is still doubt over Rahul Gandhi's candidature from the parliamentary constituency.

Vadra has recently thrown hints that he is keen to contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi. He told reporters in Mathura earlier this month that the people of Amethi want him to represent them.

"They want me to represent them, go to their area and listen to their problems so that they can progress. I am also interested in joining politics...," he had said then.

Advertisment

The Congress' Amethi unit spokesperson Anil Singh said the posters were part of a conspiracy by opponents. "It is just an attempt to create confusion and spread the wrong message among the public," he said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Amethi, Anup Kumar Singh said the matter would be investigated and action taken as per the law.

"Putting up such posters at government places violates the code of conduct," he added.

Advertisment

The filing of the nomination papers for the election to the Amethi Lok Sabha seat starts on April 26 and will continue till May 3. Voting will take place on May 20.

The BJP has declared Smriti Irani as its candidate from Amethi for the third time.

In the 2019 general election, Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi from the Amethi seat. PTI COR SAB SNS IJT IJT