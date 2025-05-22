'Posterboy of Pakistan': BJP slams Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The BJP on Thursday slammed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with a "posterboy of Pakistan" jibe, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not sending "love letters" to Pakistan as the Congress did for years.

This came after the Congress leader in a post on X accused Prime Minister Modi of having "compromised" with India's "prestige" and asked him why he sacrificed the nation's interests by agreeing to halt military hostilities against Pakistan.

Reacting to Gandhi's remarks, Union minister Pralhad Joshi said, "It seems finally you have seen PM Modi's address. Even if it took you 10 days, it's a good thing." "Modi government is not sending love letters, as was done for years by your own party," Joshi said in a post on X.

"We have given the strongest response ever," the Union minister added.

Commenting on Gandhi's comments, BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari wrote in a post on X, "Speaks a man who is the posterboy of Pakistan!" "Congress today has become nothing but a pro Pakistan fake news factory," Bhandari alleged in another post on X.

The Congress has been questioning the government for halting Operation Sindoor at a time when the armed forces were going strong and taking decisive action against terror camps in Pakistan.

Commenting on the prime minister's speech in Rajasthan on Thursday, Gandhi wrote on X, "Modi ji, stop giving hollow speeches. Just tell: Why did you believe Pakistan's statement on terrorism? "Why did you sacrifice India's interests by bowing to Trump? Why does your blood boil only in front of cameras? You have compromised with the prestige of India!" PTI PK KSS KSS