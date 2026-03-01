Posters hailing Khamenei surface in Raipur, slogans raised against Trump and Netanyahu

Raipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Posters and pamphlets protesting the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel strikes surfaced in a Shia Muslim-dominated area in the Chhattisgarh capital on Sunday, an official said.

The posters hailing Khamenei and pamphlets slamming the US and Israel were spotted in the Mominpara area.

A group of men dressed in black kurtas raised slogans against US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Police personnel were deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, as locals had planned to organise a candle march.

Visuals show Israeli and American flags and photographs of Trump and Netanyahu were placed on the ground on the road in the area.

One of the posters of Khamenei carried a Hindi message that read, "Mard tha, shaheed ho gaya" (He was a brave man who was martyred).

Meanwhile, when asked about the number of people, including students from Chhattisgarh, reportedly stranded in Iran and Gulf countries amid the ongoing conflict, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma told reporters that the government has records of all those who have travelled there on visas.

"Everyone who has gone there on a visa is properly documented. We have records in Chhattisgarh, and the Centre also maintains records. The Central government is concerned about the situation, and we are adequately concerned in Chhattisgarh. If any issue arises, we will resolve it in coordination with the Centre," Sharma added. PTI TKP NSK