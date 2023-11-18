Posters highlighting Congress govt 'failure' appear in public places in Bengaluru

Chikkamagaluru, Nov 18 (PTI) Several posters emerged across the city on Saturday criticising the Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka.

In a reminder of the Congress' PayCM campaign against the then ruling BJP during the previous state assembly election, the posters spotted here highlighted the 'failure' of the guarantee schemes of the state government.

They claimed that women were not getting Rs 2,000 a month under the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme, 'Yuva Nidhi' scheme offering Rs 1,500 to diploma holders and Rs 3,000 to graduates as unemployment allowance, has not yet been implemented and there are not enough buses for Shakti scheme providing free bus ride in non-luxury government buses to women.

One of the posters said, "broad daylight robbery was taking place in the state." However, the police quickly swung into action and removed them.

The Congress has not reacted to it yet. PTI GMS ROH