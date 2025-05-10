Posters in Varanasi show PM Modi as lion, Pak counterpart Shahbaz Sharif as jackal

Varanasi (UP), May 10 (PTI) Amid the ongoing hostilities between New Delhi and Islamabad after the Pahalgam terror attack, posters have been put up in Varanasi showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a lion and his Pakistani counterpart Shahbaz Sharif as a jackal.

Besides, devotees applied vermilion to Lord Bhairav of Varanasi and prayed to Baba Bhairav for the success of Operation Sindoor.

The developments come in the thick of an intensifying conflict with Pakistan following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in which 25 tourists were killed from point-blank range in front of their family members. A local also lost his life in the horrific incident.

The posters put up in Bhojubeer and Shivpur areas of Varanasi show the Pakistani prime minister as a jackal and Prime Minister Modi as a lion with a caption in Hindi -- 'Sher, sher hota hai; geedad, geedad hota hai' (a lion is a lion whereas a jackal is a jackal).

Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Modi.

A social worker Abhishek Upadhyay, who has put up the poster, said he put up the poster to show the mirror to Pakistan so that the neighbouring country knows that those who carry out terrorism in India like jackals should now know that PM Modi is a lion.

"If the lion wakes up, these Pakistani jackals will be wiped out from their land," Upadhyay said.

For the success of India's Operation Sindoor, prayers were offered by applying vermilion on the idol of Lord Bhairav located in Kajjakpura of Varanasi.

District coordinator of Namami Gange Ganga Vichar Manch, Shivam Agrahari, said, "For the success of India's Operation Sindoor, we all prayed by applying vermilion to Baba Bhairav on Saturday. During this, with the pictures of fighter aircraft Rafale and INS Vikrant in their hands, women prayed to Baba Bhairav for India's victory and to make our soldiers stronger." Devotees also raised slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', 'Aatankvad Murdabad' and 'Pakistan Murdabad' on this occasion. PTI COR NAV KSS KSS