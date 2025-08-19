Posters of officials guilty of corruption should be pasted outside their homes: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Aug 19 (PTI) Taking a tough stand on corruption and obscenity by departmental officers and other employees, Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Tuesday directed officials that investigation reports of officials and employees found guilty in such cases be pasted outside their homes so that people are made aware of their actions.

Chairing a review meeting, Dilawar instructed officials to ensure early disposal of cases related to corruption and obscenity. He also ordered strict action against those found guilty.

"The minister said that inquiry reports of officials and employees found guilty will be pasted outside their homes so that their families are made aware of their actions," a release said.

After the meeting, the minister told reporters that the idea of pasting posters of such guilty personnel in villages and other places was also being considered.

"My experience says that a person fears social reputation more than the law. Therefore, our idea is that the posters of those who indulge in obscene behaviour or harassment and are proven guilty, and those caught in corruption cases, should be put up in their villages and areas where their relatives live," he said.

During the meeting, Dilawar instructed officials to take stringent action according to rules.

He directed that officers who have completed deputation be immediately called back to the department.

Warning of action against principals and teachers delivering poor exam results, the minister further ordered the immediate disposal of pending cases received in his office.

Mid-Day Meal Director Vishwamohan Sharma, Primary Education Director Sitaram Jat, State Project Director and Commissioner Anupama Jorwal, Additional Project Director Suresh Kumar Bunkar and other senior officials were present in the meeting. PTI SDA KSS KSS