Posters opposing ex-MLA Mewaram Jain's return to Congress surface in Barmer; complaint filed

Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) Posters opposing the return of former Rajasthan MLA Mewaram Jain to the Congress surfaced in parts of Barmer and its neighbouring areas, prompting the authorities to remove them and launch a probe, officials said on Saturday.

In January, the Rajasthan Congress suspended Jain from the party, days after a rape case was filed against him and eight others.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra issued an order revoking Jain's primary membership of the party.

The posters, which carried slogans like "Congress will not tolerate insult of women" and "Barmer ashamed, we don't accept rapists" along with 'morphed' images of Jain, surfaced at several locations in Baytu and Balotra ahead of a grand welcome programme scheduled for the three-term former Barmer MLA later in the day.

Police said one suspect has been detained for questioning.

Jain has lodged a complaint at the Barmer Kotwali, seeking action against unidentified persons responsible for putting up the posters.

Advocate Sultan Singh, representing the former legislator, alleged that some "anti-social elements" deliberately put up morphed images and slogans to tarnish Jain's image.

"Even the name of the Congress committee has been misused. We suspect the role of Jain's political rivals behind this act," Singh said, demanding police to use CCTV footage to identify and act against those involved.

Earlier this week, a faction of Congress leaders opposed Jain's re-entry into the party and even met some central leaders in Delhi.

However, despite their resistance, Jain was formally taken back into the Congress fold, triggering both celebrations among his supporters and protests by his rivals. PTI AG SHS ARI