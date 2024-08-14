Posters with death threats to BJP MLA Ketki Singh and two others appear in UP’s Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) Posters with death threats to BJP MLA from Bansdih Ketki Singh and two others were found pasted on the walls of some houses in the Sukhpura Police Station area here on Wednesday, police said.

The police have lodged an FIR and began its investigation into the matter.

"The posters were spotted by some villagers in the morning. A death threat for BJP MLA Ketki Singh along with one Bhanu Dubey and Shubham Dubey. It has been written that like the murder in Bansdih, the trio will be murdered in 2024. The poster also has a picture of a 10 Rs note,” said Station House Officer (SHO) Yogendra Singh.

The threat apparently referred to the murder of one Rohit Pandey in front of the Bansdih Police Station last month.

The BJP MLA told the media that she has informed the police about the posters.

“I don't think anyone could dare to do such a thing in the Yogi Adityanath government," she said. PTI COR CDN AS AS