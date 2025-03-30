Postgrad student found dead at varsity hostel in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Mar 30 (PTI) The body of a postgraduate student was found lying in a pool of blood inside the hostel complex of the Utkal University in Bhubaneswar on Sunday morning, police said.

Tapas Ranjan Nayak, a second-year student in the Philosophy Department, is suspected to have fallen from the roof of the hostel, they said.

The incident happened at the Madhusudan Chhatrabas of the varsity.

After getting information about the incident, officers of the Sahid Nagar police station went to the spot and sent the body to the Capital Hospital for post-mortem examination, police said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind his death, they said.

"Whether he slipped from the roof or some foul play is involved will be known after the investigation," a police officer said.