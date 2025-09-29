Postgraduate medical student ends life in Ahilyanagar college; junior doctors pin blame on HoD

Pune, Sep 29 (PTI) A 30-year-old postgraduate student of a medical college in Loni in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district allegedly committed suicide, triggering a social media furore among junior doctors who alleged humiliation and harassment by the head of the institution's paediatrics department.

Dr Vinod Kumar Goud, hailing from Telangana, was found hanging in his hostel on Saturday by his peers, Loni police station assistant inspector Kailas Wagh said.

"No suicide note was found at the spot. We have registered an accidental death case and further probe is on," Wagh added.

Goud allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room at Pravara Institute of Medical Science.

Several junior doctors took to social media to allege humiliation and harassment by the head of the paediatrics department.

In a letter, the Pravara Institute of Medical Science said it had constituted an enquiry committee and had suspended the HOD.

Expressing deep sorrow over Goud's death, it said, "We are aware of messages circulating on social media regarding this incident. While we understand the emotions and concerns expressed, we urge everyone to refrain from drawing premature conclusions or spreading unverified allegations." Such messages, which are "well-intentioned", can cause distress to the bereaved family and may hinder a fair and thorough inquiry, the institute said in the letter. PTI SPK BNM