Posting central forces' route march details on EC website not enough, say TMC, CPI(M)

Kolkata, Apr 5 (PTI) The TMC and CPI(M) on Friday criticised the Election Commission's decision to publish details of central forces' route marches on its website, asserting that it doesn't adequately demonstrate transparency.

Advertisment

They emphasised the importance of the central forces acting neutrally to ensure that voters can cast their ballots without fear.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty stressed on the need for central forces to inspire voter confidence beyond just publishing route march details.

"There is a need for transparency on the part of the central forces. But the EC posting details of route marches of central forces has nothing to do with transparency," he added.

Advertisment

"They (EC) must realise that the central forces are also meant to instill confidence among voters and make sure that they have control over the situation and electors can cast their votes without fear," CPI(M) leader and Dumdum Lok Sabha candidate Sujan Chakraborty told PTI.

TMC's Mala Roy echoed Chakraborty's concerns, alleging instances of the poll panel favouring the ruling BJP and questioning the efficacy of disclosing central forces' movements.

Roy said the EC's detailing on the route marches of the central forces has nothing to do with "transparency".

Advertisment

The TMC leader said EC's neutrality and transparency would only be proved as days progress.

"I have doubts because there have been instances when the poll body has worked for the ruling BJP. Giving details of the route maps of the central forces will not prove their neutrality and transparency. It will only be proved after completion of at least two phases of voting," she said.

In contrast, BJP's Sajal Ghosh welcomed the move, arguing that it would aid political parties in understanding the central forces' role.

Advertisment

"I believe it is a good move. What else will the poll body do? Do the TMC and the Left want their respective party leaders to be accompanied by central forces during route marches? This is ridiculous," Ghosh told PTI.

The EC, in response to allegations of opacity in central forces' deployment, initiated the practice of posting route marches information on its website to maintain transparency.

They assured the public of immediate action on complaints regarding improper utilisation of central forces.

Advertisment

The EC reiterated the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and State Armed Police (SAP) for various election-related tasks, including area domination and confidence-building measures.

Despite this, if anybody believes that central forces are "not being used properly", they can lodge a complaint directly with the district election officer, an official at the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said, promising immediate action.

"The decision was taken to keep things transparent. We have started providing information on which route they are marching. The information is available to every person. The practice started on March 29," the official told PTI.

"Like previous elections, this year too, the CAPFs have been deployed well in advance. They have been deployed primarily for area domination, route marches in vulnerable pockets, point-patrolling and other confidence-building measures," he added. PTI SCH MNB