Postponing NEET-PG exam a failure of Centre: NCP (SP)

Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Saturday accused the Centre of playing with the lives of aspirants in view of the deferment of the NEET-PG entrance exam.

It also demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the "mess and malpractices" in the examination process.

"Due to their inability to do their job, the government is playing with the lives and future of children," said NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said it has decided to postpone the NEET-PG entrance examination, scheduled to be held on June 23, as a "precautionary measure" in the wake of recent allegations on the integrity of certain competitive exams.

Reacting to the removal of National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Subodh Singh amid a controversy over alleged irregularities in competitive exams NEET and NET, Crasto said Dharmendra Pradhan cannot absolve himself from his failure in doing his duty.

"He should also step down as minister and accept accountability for all the mess and malpractices in the examination process in our country, " Crasto said. PTI MR NSK