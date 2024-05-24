Pot calling kettle black: BJP hits back at Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The BJP on Friday likened Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's alleged role in the excise case to a playback singer who is not seen on the screen but is the voice in the song and said his attack on the ruling party is a case of pot calling the kettle black.

BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi rejected Kejriwal's claim of innocence and said a trail of graft money has been established by the investigators.

His counterattack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader came after Kejriwal claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted that excise policy case is wrong.

Modi had in an interview described Kejriwal as an "experienced thief", claiming that as an ex-IRS officer he knew how probe agencies work and had tried to cover his tracks in the case.

Trivedi said the money trail has demonstrated which companies have benefited from Kejriwal government's policies.

The BJP leader noted that even the court has acknowledged this on numerous occasions. This is why he was in jail, he said.

"In Goa, the AAP candidates have admitted that they have received money and suspiciously the money has come from the same sources that have been considered beneficiaries," he said.

Trivedi said Kejriwal is the only chief minister in the history of India who has not resigned from his post even after going to jail.

Although the judiciary gave him interim bail to join the election campaign under specific conditions, including refraining from commenting on his case, but the way he is promoting his case with misleading and confusing propaganda is not surprising, he said. PTI KR AS AS