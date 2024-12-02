Potato traders to go on strike from Tuesday as talks with Bengal govt fail

Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) Talks between potato traders and the West Bengal government on Monday failed to resolve a deadlock over the "restrictions" on selling the tuber outside the state, with both sides refusing to budge from their positions, stakeholders said.

Potato traders will go on a state-wide strike starting Tuesday, protesting the West Bengal government's "restrictions" on selling potatoes to other states, a measure aimed at stabilising prices in local markets.

The West Bengal government recently reimposed curbs on potato exports to neighbouring states as prices in local markets surged to Rs 35-40 per kg.

Progressive Potato Traders' Association officials confirmed that they will proceed with the strike, despite the government's appeal.

Agriculture Marketing Minister Becharam Manna told PTI, "We urged traders to first call off the strike. The government is open to discussions on their demands, but they remained adamant." Defending the export curbs, Manna said, "How can we allow exports when our people are struggling with high prices?" He accused certain groups of "conspiring to create an artificial scarcity to destabilise the state's markets".

Officials alleged that some business groups were attempting to "smuggle potatoes through border districts like Malda's Mothabari, Dakshin Dinajpur's Hili, and Cooch Behar's Changrabandha to Bangladesh".

"Opposition traders, under the guise of a strike, are trying to create chaos for the people of the state," Manna alleged.

In response to the evolving crisis, the state government has intensified monitoring and undertaken strict measures, the officials said.

Potato stocks in 40 cold storages in Paschim Medinipur, Bankura, and Hooghly districts were being reviewed, they said.

Since July, potatoes have been sold at subsidised rates - Rs 26 per kilogram in Kolkata's ration shops and Rs 28 per kilogram in other districts.

Additionally, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a collaboration with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) and other agencies to procure potatoes to address potential shortages.

"If there is a surplus, exports will be allowed. Otherwise, potatoes must remain within the state to ensure price stability," an official said.

The state government has also deployed its price monitoring and enforcement branch to curb hoarding, he said.

A handful of traders were accused of hoarding potatoes and driving prices up to Rs 1,000 per quintal in anticipation of higher demand.

West Bengal produced 63.58 lakh metric tonnes of potatoes, but production dropped to 58.64 lakh metric tonnes in 2024 due to natural disasters, leaving a shortfall of 4.50 lakh metric tonnes, the government said.

Daily consumption in the state is around 15,000 metric tonnes, of which 5,000 metric tonnes are supplied to Kolkata.

Currently, 6.2 lakh metric tonnes of potatoes are stored in cold storage, another official said.

Farmers sold potatoes at Rs 650 per quintal but they saw traders have hiked prices to Rs 1,000-1,070 per quintal, exploiting scarcity to boost profits, Manna claimed.

The state government has warned that it will take strict action against traders who are selling potatoes at inflated prices.

At the same time, measures are in place to ensure that potatoes are available at affordable rates in the markets and at fair-price shops across the city, the minister said. PTI BSM BDC