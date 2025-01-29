Potholes, dug-up roads have made even walking risky: Locals claim after Delhi biker's death

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) After the death of a 25-year-old motorcyclist who fell into a pit, residents of west Delhi's Janakpuri have raised concerns about dug-up roads, open pits and damaged footpaths in the area, which they claim have been causing minor accidents.

The biker, identified as Kamal Dhyani, died after falling into a 15-foot-deep pit dug for sewage work by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in the Janakpuri area, police said on Friday.

Residents said roads in the locality, particularly near the accident site, have remained in poor condition for months as civic work continues, with limited traffic management in place.

"For motorcyclists and pedestrians, navigating these uneven roads has become an everyday challenge, from bikes skidding near potholes to pedestrians tripping over on footpaths," a local said.

Sarita, who lives in a DDA flat two lanes away from the spot where the incident occurred, said her sister's son met with an accident a fortnight ago after his bike lost balance near one of the potholes. She said he suffered serious injuries, especially to his leg, and had only recently begun to recover.

Another resident, who has lived in the area for decades, said such issues have persisted over the years, attributing them to repeated and short-term repairs.

"There are so many pits and potholes here. One of these pits has been dug for at least ten years. I had it repaired once; they fixed it, and it broke again within fifteen days," Naresh (71) said.

He added that even newly constructed footpaths often deteriorate quickly.

"They don't lay anything underneath, they just put stones in the potholes, and then cement on top so it looks finished. If a scooter comes, it will lose its balance. A man fell this morning, too. Auto drivers, bikers, all of them struggle because of it," Naresh added.

Residents also pointed out that another stretch, a few lanes from where Kamal died, has been dug up for sewage work and left unfinished for months, further narrowing already congested lanes.

Sunil Kumar, a local resident, said the ongoing work has slowed daily movement. "The road has been dug up for nearly two to three months. It's such a narrow lane, and vehicles keep coming and going," he said, pointing to a heap of sand piled up at the entrance of the road.

Several residents noted that reduced visibility during winter fog makes the dug-up stretches more risky. Many said they have repeatedly approached local authorities, but any repairs carried out have been temporary.