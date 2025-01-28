Poultry birds test positive for bird flu infection in Maharashtra's Udgir; authorities in tizzy

Latur, Jan 28 (PTI) Some poultry birds in Ramnagar area of Udgir town in Maharashtra's Latur district on Tuesday tested positive for bird flu infection, prompting the authorities to begin the culling process and undertake other safety measures, an official said.

These domestically-reared poultry birds tested positive days after more than 60 crows died of bird flu infection in parts of Udgir town.

"Samples of these poultry birds had been sent for testing on January 24. The National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal today afternoon confirmed that these birds were infected with bird flu infection," district deputy commissioner of animal husbandry department Dr Shridhar Shinde said.

"Following this, the district administration has implemented preventive measures to curb the spread of the infection. Around 200 poultry birds and other native birds within one kilometre radius are being scientifically culled and eggs, feed and any bird-related remnants are being destroyed. In addition, a 10-kilometre radius has been declared as an alert zone," he said, adding that the affected area was undergoing disinfection.

Guardian minister Shivendrasinhraje Bhosale has been apprised of the situation by the district collector, and the administration has expedited necessary actions, he added.

Multiple departments and agencies, including animal husbandry, revenue, forest, water resources, public works, land records, transport, municipal corporation and police are working together in this effort, officials said.

Citizens residing in the 10-km zone are urged to strictly adhere to the administration's guidelines. Disinfection operations are ongoing, and medical samples of poultry birds from this area are being sent for laboratory testing, they said.

The district administration said verified information regarding the bird flu outbreak will be released regularly, they said.

"If citizens come across sick birds or unusual bird deaths, they are urged to immediately report about it to the toll-free helpline 1962 or contact the nearest veterinary clinic," the district administration said. PTI COR NP