Poultry farm worker on run after raping seven-year-old girl

Balod (Chhattisgarh), Sept 24 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth at a poultry farm in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused is known to the victim's parents.

As per the preliminary information, the accused, whose age is yet to be ascertained, works at the same poultry farm while the victim's parents are labourers working at a nearby farm, he said.

The accused took the girl to a secluded spot on Monday evening under the Gurur police station area and raped her before fleeing, the official added.

The girl managed to return home. When her parents saw her crying, she narrated her ordeal, he said.

A case was registered after the girl's parents approached police on Monday night, following which various teams have been fanned out to trace the accused who is on the run.

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said. PTI Cor TKP NSK