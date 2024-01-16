Poverty headcount in Assam down by 25% in 3 yrs: CM

Guwahati, Jan 16 (PTI) Poverty headcount in Assam has reduced by 25 per cent in last three years, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday citing NITI Aayog data.

Advertisment

More than 80 lakh people in the state have 'escaped poverty' with the state experiencing 'most prosperous era in modern history', he maintained.

Citing NITI Aayog data, Sarma wrote on X: "80 lakh people in the State have escaped poverty under Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji's government. In last 3 years poverty headcount ratio has come down by 25%".

Maintaining that the state is 'experiencing its most prosperous era in modern history', he added, "We are currently on a rapid growth trajectory that will see Assam make a significant contribution to nation building by emerging as one the top 5 states in the country".

Advertisment

Sharing the National Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index (MPI) provided by the Aayog, Sarma said the poverty headcount ratio in the state has come down from 36.97 per cent in 2013-14 to 14.47 per cent in 2022-23.

"An estimated 80.36 lakh people have escaped poverty in the State, in a big win of our welfare initiatives," he added.

The MPI is an assessment undertaken by NITI Aayog to study poverty prevalence based on 12 indicators, which include nutrition, child and adolescent mortality, school attendance, cooking fuel, sanitation, assets and bank accounts.

As many as 24.82 crore people moved out of multidimensional poverty in nine years from 2013-14 to 2022-23, a NITI Aayog report had said on Monday. PTI SSG RG