Poverty should not pose hindrance to education: Himanta

Guwahati, Dec 20 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government has been implementing numerous initiatives to ensure that poverty does not hinder access to education.

Advertisment

"We are committed to providing every student the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their financial background," Sarma said during the distribution of awards as part of the '12 Days of Development' initiative in Nagaon.

The CM highlighted that government schemes for students are aimed at empowering them to become responsible citizens through education.

"These initiatives are not just about providing education but about shaping the future of our youth," Sarma said.

Advertisment

He further pointed out that nearly 150,000 youth had been provided government jobs over the past three years based on merit, ensuring that even children from underprivileged families had opportunities to succeed.

"Assam is now embarking on a journey of development," Sarma declared, adding, "We are focusing on key industries such as semiconductors and making significant strides in infrastructure development, including the construction of bridges over the Brahmaputra and the establishment of medical colleges and universities in every district. All these efforts are contributing to the state’s overall growth." Sarma urged the youth to engage in intellectual, cultural, and sporting activities as part of the mission to build a new Assam.

"Our mission is to build a new Assam, and I urge every young person to contribute by participating in activities that foster intellectual growth, cultural exchange, and physical fitness," he said.

Advertisment

He also stressed the importance of reading beyond textbooks. "A well-rounded education goes beyond just the syllabus. Explore topics of interest, like the life stories of great personalities and Assam’s rich history. This will help you develop a deeper understanding of the world around you," Sarma advised the students.

In a forward-looking statement, Sarma pointed out that the future would be driven by technology. "The future will be shaped by fields like artificial intelligence, big data analytics, cloud computing, and robotics," he explained. "I urge all of you to embrace technology and acquire knowledge in these areas to prepare yourselves for the challenges of tomorrow." Sarma motivated the students to chase their dreams and work hard to achieve their goals. "Success is not given; it is earned. Achieve your goals through effort and perseverance," he said.

During the event, Sarma distributed several awards, including the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award (Scooties) under the Pragyan Bharati Scheme, bicycles to 9th-grade students under the Chief Minister’s Special Scheme, and cash rewards to students who scored 75 per cent or higher in the high school final examinations under the Anundoram Borooah Award.

Advertisment

"These awards are a token of recognition for the hard work and dedication of our students," Sarma concluded. PTI DG DG MNB