Powai hostage drama: Police record statement of Rohit Arya's wife

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) The crime branch of Mumbai Police, which is probing the death of entrepreneur Rohit Arya following a hostage drama at a Powai studio last month, on Tuesday recorded the statement of his wife Anjali.

A team of Mumbai Police visited Pune and recorded her statement for more than two and half hours, said an official.

Anjali provided information about Arya's Swachchta Monitor project for schoolchildren and the alleged pending payment from the government for the same.

She also handed over some documents to the crime branch team.

Rohit Arya was shot dead by police in `retaliatory firing' during the rescue of 17 children and two adults whom he had held captive in a studio in Powai on October 30.

On the day of the incident Anjali Arya was in Ahmedabad, the police official said.

Rohit Arya had staged a hunger strike in Pune last year, claiming that the Maharashtra government had not paid him his dues. Anjali Arya had told mediapersons then that her husband was trying to get the pending payment for the Swachhta Monitor Project. The government had sanctioned Rs 2 crore for the project which was completed, but Arya neither got paid his dues not did he get any recognition, she claimed. PTI DC KRK