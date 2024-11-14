Power companies should coordinate in electricity production: Power Minister ML Khattar

Lucknow, Nov 14 (PTI) Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar emphasised the need for power companies to coordinate in electricity production and distribution to provide relief to consumers and prevent losses.

Addressing the eighth annual Distribution Utility Meet (DUM) conference here, Khattar highlighted that energy would play a critical role in strengthening the economy and achieving India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

"All electricity companies should work together to ensure that consumers aren't overburdened and that companies avoid losses," he said.

Khattar also stressed the importance of increasing power generation nationwide and ensuring energy accessibility across all regions. He underlined the need for a greater focus on green and solar energy to reduce carbon emissions, noting that current energy demand is 250 GW and continues to rise.

The Union minister suggested states focus on establishing nuclear-based power plants and noted that the government is working toward achieving 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based power by 2030.

Uttar Pradesh's Energy and Urban Development Minister A K Sharma added that Ayodhya has been developed as the country's first solar city, with a 40 MW solar plant in place.

"Street lights, high masts and boats in the Saryu River are also solar-powered," Sharma said, adding that plans are underway to develop 16 other cities in the state as solar cities. PTI SLM KIS KSS KSS