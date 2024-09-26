Power company engineer held for taking bribe in Thane

Thane, Sep 26 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested an engineer working with the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) here for allegedly taken a bribe of Rs 2,600 from power consumers, the ACB said on Thursday.

The 43-year-old assistant engineer initially demanded Rs 4,000 for the installation of four electric meters of as many consumers. After negotiations, he brought down the demand to Rs 2,600, the ACB said in a release.

The aggrieved consumers lodged a complaint with the ACB's Thane unit which laid a trap on Wednesday at the MSEDCL's office at Shil Phata here and nabbed the accused while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 2,600 from one of the complainants, it said.

The accused was booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the ACB said. PTI COR GK