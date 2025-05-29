Power cuts, school fee hikes, water crisis: AAP's report card on BJP's Delhi govt

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The AAP on Thursday released a 15-point 'report card' of the Delhi government and accused the ruling BJP of plunging the national capital into a state of chaos and disorder.

This comes ahead of the Delhi government presenting its 100-day performance report.

There was no immediate response from the BJP or the Delhi government on the allegations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"The BJP government will complete 100 days on May 30. People trusted them and voted for change but instead of development, these three months have brought chaos," former Delhi chief minister and Leader of the Opposition Atishi said.

She further accused the state government of stalling the "good work that was already happening", adding that launching new schemes was out of the question.

The AAP's report card highlights a series of civic issues and broken promises.

Among the key concerns are frequent and prolonged power cuts across the city, a 7 to 15 per cent hike in electricity charges, rising private school fees, and a severe water crisis, with claims of sewer water flowing from taps in several areas.

Atishi also pointed out that the city recorded its worst pollution levels this summer with the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing 500.

Claiming that the BJP has halted critical welfare schemes such as the mohalla clinics and the Farishtey scheme, the AAP report further accused the state government of failing to provide permanent jobs to bus marshals and removing portraits of B R Ambedkar from government offices.

Additionally, the AAP called out the BJP for not delivering on major pre-poll promises, including the Rs 2,500 monthly support for women and the subsidised LPG cylinders at Rs 500, with free distribution on Holi.

"This was a major political comeback for the BJP after 27 years in Delhi. They have a four-engine government -- at the Centre, the MCD, the L-G, and now the state -- but in their first 100 days, they've only delivered 100 lies," AAP Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj said, joining Atishi at the press conference.

He added that despite their promise not to disrupt ongoing welfare programmes, the BJP has been quietly removing doctors from mohalla clinics and rebranding AAP initiatives, such as renaming mohalla buses as 'DEVI' buses.

AAP MLAs Sanjeev Jha (Burari) and Kuldeep Kumar (Kondli) were also present at the press conference.

The BJP is scheduled to present its 100-day performance report on May 31 at an event at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. PTI MHS MPL MPL