Power demand rises in Delhi as summer heat picks pace

New Delhi, April 8 (PTI) With the mercury rising in the national capital, power demand in Delhi hit a peak of 5,029 MW on Tuesday afternoon, the highest so far this year, discom officials said.

The peak demand of 5,029 MW was reached at 3:30 pm on Tuesday, according to the State Load Dispatch Centre's (SLDC) realtime figures.

The Tata Power-DDL successfully met the summer peak demand of 1,585 MW on the day -- the highest recorded so far this season, a spokesman of the discom said on Tuesday.

The discom ensured uninterrupted power supply across its network, he said.

The company's power arrangements, including long-term tie-ups and the strategic deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) at Rohini, played a key role in maintaining a reliable and resilient supply amid soaring temperatures, the spokesman added.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, as the city braced for yet another heatwave day.

The city is currently under a yellow alert that will remain in place till Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Safdarjung, the city's primary weather station, recorded a high of 41 degrees Celsius, 5.9 notches above normal, on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature settled at 22.4 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches above the season's average, according to the IMD. PTI VIT ARI