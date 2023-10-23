Power discom appeals to Delhiites to avoid burning effigies near electrical installations

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) on Monday appealed to the residents of the capital to avoid burning effigies near electrical installations and overhead power lines during Dussehra celebrations, a statement said.

Tata Power-DDL has appealed to citizens to avoid burning effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghanada near electrical installations and overhead power lines during Dussehra celebrations as it may be dangerous and can interrupt power supply and other essential services resulting in inconvenience to all, it said.

The power distribution company (discom) is organising an extensive safety drive for its consumers and field staff to reduce the chances of electricity-related incidents.

"Tata Power-DDL is continuously working towards ensuring a safer festive season. In this quest, the discom has checked more than two lakh installations, including plain cement and concrete (PCC) poles, street light poles, stray wires, towers, rail poles, fencing of sub stations, feeder and service pillars, PWD poles, MCD poles, ATMs and lights installed in parks for any unsafe situation/hazard and rectifications thereof," the statement read.

Consumers can report any unsafe situation or untoward incident on company's dedicated 24x7 toll-free helpline number 19124, it added. PTI NIT CK