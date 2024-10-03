Power discom audit AAP govt's tactic to appear clean before people: Union min Malhotra

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Union minister and BJP leader Harsh Malhotra said on Thursday it is "laughable" that the Delhi government is conducting an audit of the city's power distribution companies in which it owns 49 per cent stake.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party hit back at the BJP, saying the party should think about the "sorry condition of power supply" in the states ruled by it before pointing fingers at Delhi.

The BJP reaction comes a day after Delhi Chief Minister Atishi ordered a special audit of power discoms to look into the pension surcharge imposed on consumers.

In a statement, Malhotra, the BJP MP from East Delhi, alleged that the audit exercise by the AAP government is a "tactic" to appear "clean" before the people.

The minister of state for road transport and highways and corporate affairs also said that people are made to pay higher electricity bills because of various additional charges, including the pension cess.

A monthly bill that should be Rs 100 based on units consumed ends up being Rs 185 due to additional charges, he said and alleged that the AAP government woke up to this "corruption" after 10 years.

"The layers of corruption in the AAP government are beginning to unravel and out of fear, they are now talking about audit of the discoms," Malhotra charged.

Reacting to Malhotra's allegation, AAP said Delhi is the only state in the country that gets 24x7 electricity supply and consumption of 200 units per month is free.

This has been made possible due to former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's model of honest governance, it asserted.

"On the other hand, all BJP-ruled states face power cuts up to eight hours and more. Despite such power cuts, people pay huge electricity bills in those states," AAP charged.

The BJP is busy holding press conferences and levelling "baseless allegations" against the AAP government, hoping to stop its works for Delhi people, it added. PTI VIT IJT