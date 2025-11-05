Power discom BRPL gears up for battery energy storage system expansion at 4 more locations

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) In a move that will strengthen power supply in various South and West Delhi localities, power discom BRPL is gearing up for the expansion of the battery energy storage system (BESS) at four more locations -- Malviya Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala and Goyala Khurd, officials said on Wednesday.

The expansion of BESS technology comes after the successful commissioning of a 20 MW facility in South Delhi's Kilokari that covers one lakh population, they said.

The new BESS facilities to be commissioned by the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) discom were recently granted in-principal approval by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).

The new battery energy storage system includes Shivalik, Malviya Nagar (12.5 MW / 25 MWh), G 5, Matiala (32 MW/ 64 MWh), G 7 Dwarka (4 MW / 8 MWh) and Goyala Khurd (7 MW / 14 MWh), according to petitions filed by the BRPL for in-principal approval of the power regulator DERC.

The proposed installation of the BESS at 66/11KV G5 Matiala, G7 Dwarka and Goyla Khurd Grid is a strategic intervention, prompted by the growing reliance on renewable energy sources and the need to integrate flexible and responsive grid resources, BRPL said in its petition.

The BESS system will play a pivotal role in enabling energy transition, improving grid stability, enhancing reliability, and achieving cost optimization in the power procurement portfolio of the BRPL, it said.

In addition, it is expected to generate an estimated benefit of approximately Rs 38.97 crore annually over the 12-year project life, considering value streams such as energy arbitrage, capex deferral, ancillary services and improved reliability, it said.

The BESS systems can provide backup supply to critical loads during grid failures through uninterrupted power supply. This is especially crucial for applications that require continuous power, such as hospitals, data centres, emergency services, and other critical infrastructure, BRPL said in the petition.

When the grid fails, the BESS quickly switches its power supply to the grid from the battery system. This automatic switching ensures a seamless transition and uninterrupted power supply to critical loads.

Once the grid power is restored, the BESS system seamlessly and automatically switches back to grid supply mode, ensuring a smooth restoration of normal gird operation, it added.

The Power Ministry in 2023 notified the National Framework for Promoting Energy Storage Systems that entailed a constant (round-the-clock) supply of renewable energy, reducing emissions, and lowering energy costs by incentivising energy storage system deployment while reducing the reliance on fossil fuel-based power plants.

The DERC granted its approval to the BRPL to initiate a competitive bidding process for the proposed BESS in accordance with Section 63 of the Electricity Act, 2003 and the Power Ministry's BESS Guidelines, 2022, without any deviation. PTI VIT DRR