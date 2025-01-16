Power distribution company engineer held for accepting Rs 40,000 bribe in Jalna district

Jalna, Jan 16 (PTI) An additional executive engineer of state-run Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Limited from Jalna district was arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, an official said on Thursday.

Prakash Taur had demanded Rs 50,000 to clear the bills of a contractor who had installed a transformer in the Ambad area. After negotiation, he reduced the amount to Rs 40,000, said the official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

After receiving a complaint from the contractor, the ACB laid a trap and caught Taur red-handed when he accepted the bribe money on Wednesday evening, the official said.

Following the operation, which was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Balu Jadhavara, Taur was booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added. PTI COR NR