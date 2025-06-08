Power-distribution system has collapsed: Gehlot slams BJP govt in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 8 (PTI) Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot slammed the BJP government in the state over power cuts on Sunday and claimed that the power-distribution system has collapsed.

Taking a dig at the state government, Gehlot said in a post in Hindi on X: "The weather of the villages is rosy only in your files, but the figures are false and the claim is bookish." The veteran Congress leader said on the completion of one year of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, it was publicised loudly that Rajasthan has now become a "surplus state" in electricity but as soon as the mercury soared, power cuts started being reported from everywhere, including villages and cities.

"Power cuts in a 'surplus state' simply mean mismanagement by the government. The power-distribution system in Rajasthan has collapsed due to which the common man is troubled," Gehlot said. PTI AG RC