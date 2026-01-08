Power-hungry BJP can align with anyone, has become `Congress-yukt': Sapkal

Jalna (Maharashtra), Jan 8 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal on Thursday said that in its attempt to create a Congress-free India, the BJP is now teeming with leaders poached from the opposition party.

After a local Congress unit joined hands with the BJP in Ambernath municipal council post-civic elections, the Congress suspended its councillors, but the BJP subsequently welcomed them into its fold, he told reporters here.

Speaking after a campaign meeting for the January 15 civic polls, Sapkal said, "In its attempt to make India `Congress-mukt' (free of Congress) , the BJP itself has become `Congress yukt' (inclusive of Congress)." The saffron party's Janus-faced policy was exposed by developments in Ambernath and Akot, making it clear that it can compromise on its stated principles for power, he said.

Congress councillors in Ambernath decided to join a BJP-led front without consulting the party leadership, following which they were suspended, Sapkal pointed out.

"The Congress took strict action, but the BJP, instead, welcomed these councillors into its fold. This shows the difference between what the BJP says and what it actually does....Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis did not take any action and merely made a statement (saying such an alliance was unacceptable)," he said.

"For power, the BJP is even comfortable joining hands with (Asaduddin) Owaisi's AIMIM. This reflects the party's moral decline," he said.

He also criticised state BJP president Ravindra Chavan over his controversial remark that the BJP would wipe out the memory of late Congress leader and former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh in Latur, stating that it showed arrogance born out of power.

Leaders like Deshmukh made significant contribution to Maharashtra's development, but the BJP was trying to erase their legacy, he said.

Chavan, notably, has apologised over his statement.

Sapkal, meanwhile, also alleged that Fadnavis made insulting remarks about former chief minister Ashok Chavan -- who is now with the BJP -- at a public meeting in Nanded in his presence.

Many candidates of the ruling party were being elected unopposed across the state not because of popularity but due to pressure, threats and money power, the Congress leader alleged.

The police, administration and even the election machinery appeared to be helping the ruling party in such cases, he claimed, stating that the trend of unopposed elections poses a serious threat to democracy and the Constitution. PTI MR KRK