Power in hands of those not in touch with ground reality: Ahmed Patel's daughter on Cong drubbing

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) After the Congress' worst-ever drubbing in the Bihar polls, party stalwart late Ahmed Patel's daughter Mumtaz Patel on Friday alleged that the party's failures are due to the concentration of power in the hands of a few leaders who are totally disconnected from the ground reality.

In a post on X, she said it is time to look within and accept the reality. She asked how long the loyal party workers have to wait to witness success.

The NDA is set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in close to 200 of 243 seats. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with nearly 95 per cent strike rate, reaffirming the popularity and campaign clout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was the face of the ruling alliance through the poll battle in the highly sensitive political state.

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes RJD, Congress and three Left parties, seemed to be poised for a crushing defeat, struggling to cross the 35-seat mark.

"No excuses, No blame game, No introspection, it's time to look within and accept reality," Mumtaz Patel said.

"Till when will countless loyal ground workers who have stayed with the party through thick and thin ... wait to see success ... instead it's failure after failure due to power concentrated in the hands of few who are totally disconnected with ground reality and are responsible for the misery and rout of the grand old party time and again.

"And mark my words these same people will be rewarded again and again because they have made themselves indispensable with their control and power!!" she said in her post.

Mumtaz Patel wanted to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Bharuch in Gujarat but could not as the seat went to the AAP as part of the opposition alliance.