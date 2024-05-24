Power line breaks and falls on tractor-trolley in UP, 19 injured

Pilibhit, May 24 (PTI) At least 19 people, including children, suffered burn injuries after an overhead power line broke and fell on their tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district on Friday, police said.

The incident happened when they were going to attend a Urs at Bhara Pachpeda village, they said. The injured were admitted to a community health centre that referred them to the district hospital for treatment for burn injuries, police said.

Inspector Pradeep Kumar Bishnoi of Amriya police station said after getting information about the incident, police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the health centre. Children were among the 19 people who suffered burn injuries in the incident at Kaimor village, he said. PTI COR NAV ANB ANB