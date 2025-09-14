Power lines across Punjab to undergo upgrade

Ludhiana, Sep 13 (PTI) Punjab power minister Sanjeev Arora on Saturday announced a comprehensive makeover to upgrade power lines across the state.

Arora stated that during various election meetings, the primary demand from the public was for improvements in power infrastructure.

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has launched a special initiative to upgrade power lines in 13 major municipal corporations, covering a total of 87 subdivisions. This effort aims to improve public safety, reduce power outages, and enhance the aesthetics of urban areas.

A key component of this project involves removing non-electric wires from PSPCL electric poles.

"All dish cables, internet fibre and other non-PSPCL wiring will be cleared from PSPCL poles to enhance public safety and enable faster, more accurate visual inspection and fault detection," Arora explained.

Electric lines will be raised to safe heights to prevent accidents, particularly those involving large vehicles, the minister mentioned.

Additionally, metre boxes will be securely closed and sealed to protect against weather damage and tampering, thereby enhancing overall public safety.

A pilot project is set to begin in the City West Ludhiana Subdivision, covering 25 feeders. The PSPCL will provide all necessary materials, while the labour component for the pilot, estimated at approximately Rs 1.2 crore, will be outsourced to ensure quick execution.

The project is scheduled for completion within two months.

Based on lessons learned from the pilot project, the programme will be implemented in the next phase across all 87 subdivisions, with a target completion date set for June 2026.