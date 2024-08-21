Power Minister asks officials to ensure subsidy benefit to anti-Sikh riot victims without hassle

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Delhi Power Minister Atishi on Wednesday directed that electricity bills upto 400 units of the anti-Sikh riots victims be waived for the period between notification of the scheme in 2018 and their certification under, said a statement.

The scheme to provide up to 400 units of free electricity to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots was launched by the Kejriwal government in 2018, said the minister.

In a review meeting on Wednesday, she directed the Power department officers to ensure that the victims get benefit of electricity subsidy without hassle.

She directed for holding special camps for certification process of the victims deprived of subsidy scheme.

The minister also instructed the Revenue department officials to make unique ID cards for the riot victims so that they can avail the benefits of the government schemes without any problem. PTI VIT AS AS