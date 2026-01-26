Power ministry Republic Day tableau traces India's journey towards sustainable energy ecosystem

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The Ministry of Power's tableau, which rolled down Kartavya Path during the Republic Day parade on Monday, showcased India's transformative journey in the power sector towards a sustainable, digital, and reliable energy ecosystem.

Anchored in the theme, "Prakash Ganga" (River of Light), the tableau symbolised the seamless and continuous flow of electricity through the country's integrated national power grid, driving growth and development across India.

The visual narrative began with a large robotic smart meter alongside wind turbines, highlighting the integration of advanced technology, automation, and renewable energy for efficient power generation, distribution, and consumption.

The central segment showcased the concept of "Smart Power, Smarter Home", featuring rooftop solar installations that promote citizens as 'prosumers' -- both producers and consumers of energy.

Clean mobility featured prominently, with an EV charging station and electric scooter underscoring the power sector's role in enabling sustainable transportation.

The rear section displayed India's renewable energy strength through visuals of a hydroelectric dam, geothermal energy installations and wind turbines, reflecting the nation's leadership in clean and diversified energy sources.

The inscription "Switching on India" also represented advanced grid monitoring, automation, and real-time control systems.

The tableau reaffirmed the Ministry of Power's commitment to delivering reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy, ensuring inclusive growth, energy security, and a resilient future for the nation. PTI JP RHL AMJ AMJ