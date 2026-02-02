Power of Attorney-holder Tejwani executed sale of Mundhwa land owned by govt: EOW charge sheet

Pune, Feb 2 (PTI) Shital Tejwani, who held a power of attorney for a prime land in Mundhwa area, facilitated its sale to a firm co-owned by late Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, Parth Pawar, despite knowing that its ownership lies with the government, according to a case charge sheet.

While First Information Reports (FIRs) had been registered against signatories and vendors regarding the land deal, Parth Pawar’s name had not been included in the police case.

The 1,886-page charge sheet was filed by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) against Shital Tejwani on January 28, Pune Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said on Monday.

The investigation against Digvijay Patil, a co-owner of Amadea Enterprises LLP, and suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole is underway, he said.

Despite knowing that the 40-acre land is a government property, Tejwani sold it to Amadea Enterprises LLP, the charge sheet stated.

The sale of 40 acres of land for purported Rs 300 crore came under scrutiny amid allegations of irregularities and a lack of requisite clearances. Opposition leaders alleged that the market value of the land was Rs 1,800 crore.

The firm was also allegedly exempted from paying Rs 21 crore in stamp duty.

Police had said that Tejwani held the power of attorney for 272 'original watandars' of the land. She executed the sale deed and sold the property to Amadea Enterprises LLP despite knowing that the land belonged to the government and could not be sold.

The accused named in the FIR lodged by the Inspector General of Registrar's office include Digvijay Patil, Tejwani (who represented the 272 'owners' of the land through the power of attorney), and sub-registrar R B Taru for alleged misappropriation and cheating.

The district administration lodged a case against Patil, Tejwani and Yeole. This FIR, registered at Khadak police station, is being probed by the EOW.

Tejwani and Taru were arrested by the police.

Last month, Maharashtra CID arrested Tejwani in connection with an old loan default and fraud case involving Seva Vikas Cooperative Bank in Pimpri-Chinchwad, police said.

Yeole had allegedly issued a notice to the Botanical Survey of India to vacate the land, citing its sale to Amadea Enterprises LLP. He had secured a pre-arrest bail. PTI SPK NSK