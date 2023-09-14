Advertisment
#National

Power of INDIA has shaken the foundation of BJP: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
14 Sep 2023
Abhishek Banerjeen TMC Bengal

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (File image)

Kolkata: TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee Thursday asserted that the “fear” of opposition bloc INDIA has shaken the foundation of the BJP, a day after the ED questioned him for hours in connection with the West Bengal teacher recruitment scam.

"BJP is afRAID and the NDA is scarED. Behold the spectacle of the faltering titan as tremors of fear shake their foundation! This is the power of #INDIA ," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Trinamool Congress MP had Wednesday claimed that the interrogation was an attempt to stop him from attending the coordination committee meeting of the INDIA coalition.

He had also said the ED action was testimony of the “vital role” the TMC was playing in forging opposition unity.

"The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is wasting its time, but I don't blame it. The agency’s officials are doing this to please their political masters. Even if they question me for 72 hours continuously, I don't care as I have nothing to hide," Banerjee had told reporters here, after a marathon nine-hour questioning.

