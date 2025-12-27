New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday lauded the organisational power of RSS-BJP as he shared Narendra Modi's old picture and said how a grassroots worker went on to become the chief minister and prime minister by sitting at the feet of their leaders.

The remarks that created a flutter came ahead of the crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting that decided on its agitational plan against the scrapping of MGNREGA from January 5.

Sources said Singh also raised the issue of strengthening the Congress organisation at the grassroots level, saying it was much needed in the fight against the ruling BJP and to oust it from power.

Singh, however, backtracked saying he only talked about the organisation and its strength and not the BJP or the RSS as he was staunchly against the two.

"Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots 'swayamsevak' of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sat on the floor at the feet of leaders and became the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country. This is the power of the organization. Jai Siya Ram," Singh said in a post in Hindi on X.

Congress leaders did not take any questions from the media at the press briefing after the CWC.

"In fact, I praised the party organisation. You people have misunderstood things. I am a staunch opponent of the BJP and the RSS," Singh clarified on his post after the meeting.