Power of sports can transform individuals, society and nation: J-K LG

Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called upon players and youth to dream big and define clear goals in life, and to transform their dreams into reality, saying that the power of sports can transform individuals, society and the nation.

The lieutenant governor was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the sixth edition of the Kashmiri Pandit Premier League (KPPL), organised by the Lalitaditya Sports Education and Health Organization at M A Stadium in Jammu.

"The players and youth should dream big, define clear goals in life, and make them a reality with hard work, dedication and perseverance," he said.

LG Sinha said that the power of sports can transform individuals, society and the nation. "We must believe in ourselves, promote shared values, embrace challenges and stay focused to foster national identity and unity," the lieutenant governor said.

Sinha extended his felicitations and best wishes to all the participating players and everyone associated with the Kashmiri Pandit Premier League.

The LG also commended the Lalitaditya Sports Education and Health Organization for its efforts towards the promotion of sports.

He asked the members of the organisation to partner with schools and government departments in other states and Union territories to connect with youth.