Power outage at SMS hospital, many services hit

Jaipur, Aug 8 (PTI) Services were affected in several blocks of Rajasthan's biggest state-run medical facility, the Sawai Man Singh hospital here, in a power outage on Thursday, causing inconvenience to patients. OPD, X-ray, sonography and registration services were hit.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Sushil Bhati said the outage occurred due to rain. It took around 40 minutes to for the electricity department to correct the fault, he said.

"Services in many blocks were affected for some time due to the power outage. The operation theatre and emergency services in the hospital were not affected," Bhati said. PTI SDA ANB ANB