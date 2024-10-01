Power Secretary Pankaj Agrawal gets additional charge of Road Transport and Highways

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Power Secretary Pankaj Agrawal was on Tuesday given additional charge of the post of secretary, Road Transport and Highways, according to an official order.

The competent authority has approved the assignment of the additional charge of the post of secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to Pankaj Agrawal, Power Secretary, upon relinquishing the charge of the post by Anurag Jain, said the order issued by the Personnel Ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had on Monday approved the repatriation of Jain, a 1989 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, to his cadre state Madhya Pradesh.

Jain has been appointed as the chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh. PTI AKV RHL