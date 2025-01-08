Power sharing: No one's statement has any value other than mine, high command & CM, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) Trying to downplay the buzz over leadership change and power sharing, within the ruling Congress in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said, there is no value to what others say on the matter, other than what he or party high command or the Chief Minister says.

Amid dinner politics playing out in the state unit of the Congress, Shivakumar tried to rule out any differences in the party. The deputy CM is also the president of the party's state unit.

His comments came following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s recent dinner with select Dalit and ST Cabinet colleagues, creating a buzz within the Congress, amid speculation about a possible change of guard in the state after March. A "rotational chief minister" or "power-sharing" formula is being speculated.

"Differences may be among you, there is no difference amongst us. Who said there is difference. There is no difference," Shivakumar told reporters, in response to a question.

Asked about different statements being made by party leaders regarding power sharing, he said, "no statement, nothing...there is no value to any statement. What I speak here as the party president and what the CM or high command says, only that has value." There was stiff competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM's post after the party won the Assembly election in May 2023, and the Congress had managed to convince the latter and made him the deputy chief minister.

There were some reports at the time that a compromise had been reached based on a "rotational chief minister formula," according to which Shivakumar will become CM after two-and-half years, but they have not been officially confirmed by the party.

A meeting of Congress leaders, ministers, and lawmakers from SC/ST communities, scheduled for today evening under the leadership of Home Minister G Parameshwara, had to be postponed following instructions from AICC General Secretary in-charge of the state, Randeep Singh Surjewala.

According to sources, the decision to postpone the preparatory meeting came after Shivakumar, a chief ministerial aspirant, met AICC General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal in New Delhi on Monday night to discuss party developments.

A section within the Congress feels that the SC/ST convention and Parameshwara’s dinner meeting could revive the demand for a Dalit or AHINDA (a Kannada acronym for minorities, backward classes, and Dalits) leader to become the next chief minister. This could complicate Shivakumar's prospects if Siddaramaiah steps down after the state budget, as speculated.

Reacting to the postponement of the SC/ST leaders' meeting, Minister K N Rajanna speaking to reporters in Tumakuru said, "It is not cancelled, it is only postponed....the high command said there is some confusion in the party following the recent dinner meeting (attended by CM), to avoid another confusion, postpone the meeting. So it has been postponed." Asked whether Shivakumar is upset about such meetings being planned or held, he said, "You should ask him, has anyone changed the title of his property into their name for him to be upset." "...if a meeting to discuss issues faced by SC/STs, and if we are told not to do it, are they (those opposing) anti-SC/ST? Such things don't work for long....if told not to do such meetings by trying to give a political tinge to it, it will be an injustice done to the SC/ST community," he said. PTI KSU SSK SA