Power supply cables on Metro network stolen in Gandhinagar, second such incident in 2 weeks

Ahmedabad, Jun 3 (PTI) Unidentified persons stole power cables worth Rs 17.85 lakh from tracks between two Metro train stations near Gandhinagar city, a police official said on Tuesday.

The power cable theft, the second such incident in two weeks, took place in the early hours of Monday.

According to officials of the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (GMRC), services on the route were not affected because the Metro was not operational at the time of the theft and the issue was resolved before trains commenced at 7 am.

An FIR was registered with the Infocity police station of Gandhinagar on Monday after GMRC section engineer Mayur Joshi submitted a complaint about the theft of copper cables, which are laid alongside the tracks to power Metro trains.

"We have registered an FIR and started our investigation. No one has been arrested yet," said sub-inspector of the Infocity police station, Dhaval Singh.

The theft took place between Koba Circle and Juna Koba stations, which fall on Motera to Gandhinagar route, said the FIR.

When a Metro train came to a sudden halt at around 3 am between these two stations, Joshi was called to the spot to look into the issue as the train was not getting electric supply. During inspection, Joshi learnt someone had stolen 700 metres of power cables worth Rs 17.85 lakh after cutting and detaching them from the brackets, it said.

This was the second incident wherein power cables of the Metro network were stolen.

On May 22, Metro services experienced disruption on a route in Ahmedabad city after unidentified persons stole 500 metres of power cables worth Rs 9 lakh from the tracks near Shahpur station. PTI PJT RSY